AG pushes for civic values in school curriculum

Attorney General Graham Leung has put forward proposals in Parliament today, which he believes will help shape the leaders of tomorrow.

Responding to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu’s parliamentary address, Leung stressed the need for the school curriculum to instill civic values, human rights, and the rule of law.

“They must teach the importance of tolerance, understanding, and compassion in a multicultural society such as ours.”

The Attorney General stated that children must be knowledgeable about their collective past, considerate of each other’s heritage, and respectful of both their own rights and those of others.

Leung highlighted the president’s reference to the youth of this country, quoting his remarks that “they are the future of this nation, and their dreams, ambition, and hard work will define the destiny of our nation.”

For this reason, Leung stressed that the education system plays a crucial role in preparing children to become the country’s future leaders.

