AG defends judicial appointments process

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga has asserted that the responsibility of selections in the judiciary lies with the Judicial Services Commission (JSC).

Amidst questions surrounding alleged misconduct involving some appointees, the AG defended the process, affirming that new appointments undergo meticulous scrutiny by the Commission.

Highlighting the Commission’s thorough examination of the Certificate of Integrity issued by Legal Practitioners Unit, the AG expresses his intention to address any doubts surrounding the process in the Supreme Court.

Article continues after advertisement

“When I was sitting inside, some members of my party said wow, look at that, there are balance and they are locals. It wasn’t like that six years ago, it was far different and that’s a change we created as a Coalition government and there is more to come.”

Emphasizing positive developments within the judiciary over the past six years, Turaga attributes these changes to the concerted efforts of those responsible.

Acknowledging challenges in attracting private practitioners to join the judiciary, the AG actively seeks solutions.

Turaga says he is recruiting individuals from the private sector for his office, the DPP’s office and Legal Aid.

With a commitment to filling vacant positions, the AG specifically notes five openings in the Magistrates Court.

Responding to inquiries about allies being nominated, the AG clarifies that the JSC and not himself is responsible for appointments, underlining his non-interference in the process.