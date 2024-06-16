Addressing climate change and waste management vital

Pacific Recycling Foundation Founder Amitesh Deo

Pacific Recycling Foundation Founder Amitesh Deo stresses the urgent need for a shift in mindset and behavior at all levels to address climate change and waste management in Fiji.

Deo says while people are eager to be part of such initiatives, they need support in infrastructure, policies, and government commitment.

He also expresses concerns over inadequate funding for waste management and stresses the importance of an integrated approach.

Article continues after advertisement

“Driving between Suva and Nausori or anywhere in Fiji and we don’t have plastic bottles lying on the road and this day is then celebrated by 800,000 thousand people in Fiji is the day we will say we are doing enough for the environment. And until that they, we will never be reaching that milestone that we want to.”

Deo is advocating for greater resource allocation and direct government support to foundations, emphasizing the efficiency of civil society organizations in implementing effective programs.