Action plan targeting perpetrators of domestic violence

Archbishop Peter Loy Chong

The Catholic Church is actively working on the formulation of an action plan to address domestic violence, with a particular emphasis on addressing its root cause, the perpetrators.

Archbishop Peter Loy Chong emphasizes that domestic violence is not just a women’s dilemma but it is a problem that demands a holistic strategy addressing the behavior of males and the church will submit the final draft to government for consideration.

The Archbishop believes that the action plan should identify and target the underlying source of the problem.

“If you look at domestic violence, the data is clear, like almost all the perpetrators of domestic violence are men. So what are we doing about men? What is it wrong about men? You know, this is what the action plan really should be addressing.”

Archbishop Loy Chong believes that engaging with men is critical to addressing the underlying issues that contribute to domestic violence.

Assistant Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, emphasizes the importance of community involvement in combating domestic abuse.

“In our neighborhood, we know there’s violence, please report it. Please stand up, please go to them and ask the man to stop or remove the woman and the children from that space.”

As the Catholic Church and the government work together to address this pressing issue, the initiative is expected to have a significant impact on the prevention and reduction of domestic violence, emphasizing the importance of addressing perpetrator behavior.