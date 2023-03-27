Action Plan developed to guide municipal council elections

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa [Source: Fiji Government]

An action plan is being developed by the Working Group for Municipal Council Elections for Councilors.

This was revealed by Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa.

According to Nalumisa, this is part of the Coalition Government’s commitment to hold municipal council elections this year.

Article continues after advertisement

He goes on to say that this action plan will serve as a guide for the proposed election processes.