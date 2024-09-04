Collaborative effort is vital says Tabuya

The government is working to combat gender-based violence and violence against children while also tackling delays in reporting abuse cases.

To address this issue, discussions have been initiated with traditional leaders.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya says that joint efforts has taken place between the Great Council of Chiefs, provincial chairs and the ministry.

This united front aims to confront the critical issue of gender-based violence head-on.

Recognizing the importance of addressing the root causes of such violence, the government is particularly focused on challenging deeply entrenched patriarchal values.

To achieve this, the Ministry is working in collaboration with the health and education sectors to integrate discussions into broader societal frameworks.

Tabuya says that a key component of this effort involves revising the national education curriculum to educate children about gender-based violence and violence against children while also promoting healthy relationships between boys and girls.

The introduction of values-based education is a pivotal element in this curriculum review. In the health sector, the government is taking steps to address delays in reporting abuse cases.

The Minister states that is imperative to educate children, women, and men about recognizing and responding to signs of abuse.

This initiative will actively engage boys and men, recognizing their crucial role in preventing violence.

To combat gender-based violence, the Ministry has outlined a comprehensive four-year National Action Plan.

Tabuya says this plan includes conducting a national survey to gather information and inform a communications campaign aimed at preventing violence before it starts.