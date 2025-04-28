72% of U.S goods enter Fiji duty-free: Kamikamica

Approximately 72 percent of U.S. goods imported into Fiji enter duty-free.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica highlighted that of the remaining imports, 25 percent are subject to a modest 5 percent duty, while only around 3 percent face higher tariffs ranging from 15 to 32 percent.

He emphasized that Fiji’s overall tariff structure remains low and facilitative, supporting trade and investment opportunities with the United States.

On a weighted average basis, the average tariff on U.S. imports stands at 1.8%.

“And of course, if one looks at Fiji’s exports, or in other words, U.S. imports from Fiji, in proportion to total U.S. imports, which amounted to $4.1 trillion in 2024, our proportion is merely 0.0001%.”

Kamikamica says they have tasked the senior officials to advance technical discussions and maintain momentum towards a mutually beneficial outcome.

The total value of Fiji’s exports to the United States stood at $439.08 million last year, while imports from the U.S. amounted to $425.03 million, resulting in a trade surplus of $14.05 million for Fiji.

