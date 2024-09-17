60% of Fiji Airways pilots are locals

Fiji Airways currently employs a total of 240 pilots with 142 being nationals and 98 foreign contract pilots.

CEO and Managing Director Andre Viljoen says this represents a significant shift towards a locally focused workforce with 60% of pilots being Fijian nationals.

Viljoen stresses that this development aligns with the airline’s ongoing initiative to foster the “Fijianization” of its pilot corps, ensuring that local talent plays a central role in the airline’s future operations.

Article continues after advertisement

He states the commitment to local pilot development not only strengthens Fiji Airways’ operational capacity but also supports the broader goal of empowering Fijian professionals and enhancing the country’s aviation industry.

“Well, those two simulators worked day and night, literally 24 hours a day. We used it to progress 34 of our national pilots. What do we mean by progression? These are second officers becoming first officers, first officers becoming captains.”

Viljoen says Fiji Airways has invested heavily in the development of its national pilot workforce.

He says additionally, the airline has provided type ratings for 45 national pilots, enhancing their qualifications for different aircraft types.

According to Viljoen, the airline has also reported a 47 per cent growth last year compared to 2022, reflecting its robust recovery and advancement in the post-pandemic aviation industry.