53 vacant chiefly titles in Nadroga/Navosa

[Source: Ministry of itaukei Affairs/ Facebook]

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs is actively working with the Nadroga/Navosa Provincial Council to fill the 53 vacant chiefly titles within the province.

Speaking at the provincial council in Sautabu village, Naqalimare, Navosa, Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, stressed the importance of nurturing future leaders with integrity who will prioritize the well-being of their people.

Vasu spoke about the age-old tradition of solesolevaki, or communal effort, indicating a collaborative approach involving the Ministry, iTaukei Affairs Board, iTaukei Lands Trust Board, Native Lands Commission, and Fijian Holdings Limited to improve the lives of indigenous people.

[Source: Ministry of itaukei Affairs/ Facebook]

He adds that the provincial council meeting should be used as a platform to plan for a future that benefits the youth and the upcoming generation.

“Today, I want to draw attention to the importance of collaboration between Vanua, the church, and the government. I’ve been advocating this concept everywhere I go, and the core of it is the well-being of the people of this nation. The benefit of it will be reflected in the improvement of the family unit, which will overflow into a more stable Tokatoka, which will, in turn, create a more robust yavusa, a more determined village focus, and a more effective and progressive province.”

The province of Nadroga/Navosa comprises 22 districts, each integral to the overall development and progress of the community.