44 reports related to EbayShop under investigation

The Fiji Police Force is currently investigating a total of 44 reports concerning the controversial operations of EbayShop.

Acting ACP Crime, Mesake Waqa, has states that these reports also include submissions from individuals who identify themselves as agents of EbayShop.

Of the 44 reports, forty were filed with the Western Division Task Force, three in the Northern Division, and one at the CID Headquarters.

Article continues after advertisement

Notably, one of the reports has been referred by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

ACP Waqa has noted that the majority of the victims had joined EbayShop in the latter part of last month and encountered difficulties in making withdrawals.

Given the complex nature of cybercrime, the investigation is expected to be time-consuming.

He further mentions that the task force is collaborating with the FCCC and the Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit as they delve into this matter.