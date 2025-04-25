30 gold medals at stake today

Day two of the Fiji Finals competition will get underway at 8.45am this morning, starting off with the intermediate boy’s javelin event.

There will be a total of 30 gold medals up for grabs from the field events and the 4x400m and 4x100m track events.

The last event of the day will be the 4x100m senior boy’s finals, which is sure to be the highlight of day two.

Meanwhile, the medals seemed to be shared evenly among schools on day one, with Marist Brothers High School bagging seven medals to hold their spot in first place in the boys division.

Ratu Kadavulevu School followed in second with six medals, while Suva Grammar School finished with seven.

Medals were also shared evenly in the girls division, with Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School collecting eight medals in first place and Saint Joseph’s Secondary School with three in second place.

The Fiji Finals will conclude tomorrow, and you can catch all the action live on FBC TV.

