2dayFM Market helps our economy:Ramanu

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s 2dayFM Market is a way to help our economy recover post-pandemic and provide a platform for Micro-small businesses to grow.

While participating in the market selling handmade jewelry, the Muriwai owner says this is also a great platform to help business owners provide for their families.

The Muriwai Collection sells freshwater pearls that come in earrings, handmade jewels, and owner Madlyn Ramanu says such market platform is very beneficial for them.

“I think small businesses lift up the economy in more ways than people think so it gives people especially locals something’s to be excited about, give the overseas people coming in a new twist of Fiji to allow you to have mini-markets where ever you can go, so it’s different from your localized shops.”

Ramanu says they are fortunate to be part of the 2dayFM market day as it has marketed its products to the local market.

Other vendors include pot plants sellers, snacks suppliers, clothes and food tents.

The 2dayFM Market Day continues today at the Stinson Parade in Suva.