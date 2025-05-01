236 new domestic violence cases in 3 months, says Ali

Shamima Ali

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre has recorded 236 new domestic violence cases in three months, says coordinator Shamima Ali.

“If you are perpetrating violence against any woman – your wife particularly, please stop it.”

This was her fervent plea to the men present at the funeral of alleged domestic violence victim Karishma Chaudary in Nadi today.

The 28-year-old was allegedly killed by her 47-year-old de facto partner at their home in Kerebula, Nadi, over the weekend.

The FWCC coordinator also said 56 women have lost their lives in the last 12 years, an average of almost 5 women a year.

“The men, my brothers who are here today, if you are perpetrating violence against any woman, your wife particularly, please stop it. Stop it. Set an example for other men. Don’t do it. The women who are here, don’t support your sons, your brothers. Don’t allow your husbands to treat you in this manner. Support the women who are going through it”.

Ali said it was time for all Fijians to stop using religion and culture to excuse the actions of perpetrators, and urged people to report domestic violence incidents to the relevant authorities.

She said help was readily available at the FWCC and the 24-hr toll-free helpline 1560.

