21-year-old dies in Tavua accident

A 21-year-old man is the latest fatal road accident victim in the country.

The incident occurred in Tavua yesterday afternoon.

As a result, the Fiji Police Traffic Department is pleading with drivers to take warnings about the dangers of speeding seriously.

Director Traffic, SSP Mitieli Divuana, says initial information gathered by traffic investigators suggests the accident happened due to alleged speeding.

The 21-year-old was driving along Kings Road near Draunivi, Tavua, when the accident occurred.

It is alleged that the victim was trying to overtake another car when he lost control of the vehicle.

SSP Divuana says the victim was rushed to Tavua Hospital, where he was admitted but unfortunately passed away this morning.

Four people traveling with the victim have been treated for injuries.

SSP Divuana notes that despite numerous awareness campaigns, drivers continue to be booked for speeding.

The road death toll currently stands at 31, compared to 57 for the same period last year.