2013 Constitution review approved

The cabinet today approved measures to initiate the review of the 2013 Constitution.

A Bill to amend relevant provisions of Chapter 11 of the Constitution will be finalised for tabling in Parliament.

A Constitution Review Commission is also expected to be appointed to engage the people of Fiji in a consultative process regarding the 2013 Constitution.

The 2013 Constitution has been subject to wide criticism since its imposition.

The criticisms relate both to the manner and process leading to its adoption, as well as aspects of its substantive content.

In commenting on today’s decision of cabinet, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says that with cabinet’s endorsement, both the bill and the CRC will now form part of the Coalition Government’s Legislative Programme of 2025.

The details of this will be announced by President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu at the opening of this year’s new session of parliament next month.