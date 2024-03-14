17-year-old surrenders after alleged fatal accident

A 17-year-old student is in police custody following a fatal accident on Vishnu Deo Road in Nakasi yesterday afternoon.

Director of Traffic, SSP Mitieli Divuana, says the incident occurred along Vishnu Deo Road in Nakasi yesterday afternoon.

It is alleged that the suspect, while driving at a high speed, went on to the wrong side of the road and hit the 74-year-old victim.

SSP Divuana says the suspect had allegedly failed to stop and later surrendered himself at the Nakasi Police Station.

The Director of Traffic said a postmortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death as investigations continue.