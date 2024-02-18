$1.3b for tourism investments revealed during FETA

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka highlights Fiji’s robust tourism sector, unveiling a pipeline of investments totaling $1.3 billion.

While speaking at the ANZ Fiji Excellence Tourism Awards in Nadi last night, Gavoka stresses the pivotal role of tourism in driving investments, emphasizing ongoing projects poised to inject significant economic vitality into the nation.

He reveals that several projects are currently underway, earmarked to open within the coming weeks or in the next year or two.

Gavoka also reveals the imminent launch of the Vanua Levu Tourism Development program, an endeavor backed by the World Bank involving a staggering $US200 million investment specifically earmarked for the north.

The program marks a strategic initiative aimed at bolstering tourism infrastructure and enhancing visitor experiences in the region.

Addressing a diverse audience at the awards ceremony, Gavoka emphasizes the collective success and shared achievements within Fiji’s tourism industry.

He expresses gratitude for the contributions of stakeholders, underscoring their pivotal role in driving innovation and sustainable growth.

“When the tourism industry as well, so does the economy and other sectors. When visitors spend money on hotels, meals, souvenirs and attractions, it stimulates demand in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, construction, local businesses, infrastructure improves, and communities prosper.”

Gavoka reaffirms the government’s unwavering commitment to expanding Fiji’s global reach and attracting a diverse array of visitors.

Leveraging targeted marketing efforts and strategic partnerships, He says Fiji aims to elevate its tourism brand in both established and emerging markets worldwide.

Meanwhile, a few winners of the awards included Rising Star Navi Fong of Vou Company, Vilitati Rokovesa of Talanoa Treks won the Cultural Tourism Champion Award, Community Corporate Social Responsibility Award went to Rosie Holidays, Inbound & Transport Operations Award was won by Tewaka and the Lifetime Award was given to Malakai Gucake.