$1.1M water project for Malake Island

Over 640 residents on Malake Island in Rakiraki will now have access to clean drinking water.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau yesterday officially commissioned the $1.1 million project.

The Malake Submarine Crossing Upgrade Project is a significant investment by the government that ensures every Fijian has access to clean water, whether they are on the mainland or in maritime communities.

As part of the project, a new pipeline has been carefully designed to withstand underwater currents and pressures, and environmental conditions.

Ro Filipe says this achievement is not just about infrastructure; it represents their vision for a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable Fiji.



The project began in 2015, when the first submarine crossing was installed, bringing relief to the people of Malake Island, who previously relied solely on groundwater and rainwater.

Ro Filipe says that over the years, the existing submarine pipeline deteriorated, threatening the island’s water security.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the Water Authority of Fiji, under the guidance of the Coalition Government, initiated this upgrade, which aligns with Fiji’s long-term Water Sector Strategy 2050.

