Virat Kohli’s World Cup win post surpasses Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding photos as most-liked

India’s triumph at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has not only been a historic moment for cricket enthusiasts but has also set new records on social media.

Virat Kohli celebrated the team’s victory with an emotional Instagram post, marking a significant milestone in India’s social media landscape.

Virat Kohli’s Instagram post, commemorating India’s T20 World Cup win on June 29, has become the most-liked photo on the platform in India.

With over 18 million likes and counting, Kohli’s heartfelt message and celebratory pictures have surpassed the previous record held by Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding photo, which garnered over 16 million likes.

Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute

Hours after clinching the World Cup title, Virat Kohli shared a series of photographs capturing the jubilant moments with his teammates and the coveted trophy. In his caption, he expressed gratitude and pride, stating, “Couldn’t have dreamt of a better day than this.

God is great and I bow my head in gratitude. We finally did it.”

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s Wedding Photo Legacy

Prior to Virat Kohli’s record-breaking post, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra held the title for India’s most-liked Instagram photo with their wedding announcement in 2023.

The couple’s stunning wedding pictures captivated fans, amassing widespread attention and over 16 million likes.

The trend of breaking Instagram records with significant life moments is not new among Indian celebrities.

Before Sidharth and Kiara, Alia Bhatt held the record with 13.19 million likes on her wedding photo with Ranbir Kapoor.

While Virat Kohli’s post continues to gain traction, it remains behind the global record set by Lionel Messi.

The footballer’s Instagram post celebrating Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup victory has amassed an astonishing 75.3 million likes.