Vintage Alfa Romeo cars go on sale at auction in France

[Source: Reuters]

Eight vintage Alfa Romeo cars will go on sale at an auction near Paris.

The collection, owned by a Franco-Swiss family, includes a 1969 Tipo 33/2 racing model estimated to sell at up to 2.5 million euros ($2.66 million). The red racing car marked Alfa Romeo’s postwar comeback to international car racing.

Other models include a 1954 Giulietta Spider prototype estimated to reach 450 thousand euros.

Also on auction, in addition to the eight cars, is a one-person racing boat with an Alfa Romeo engine.

Stellantis-owned Alfa Romeo, a brand steeped in Italian automotive history, unveiled on Wednesday its new Milano small SUV, named after the northern Italian city of Milan where Alfa Romeo was founded in 1910.

The Osenat sale takes place in Fontainebleau, south of Paris, and online.