Tinashe’s new album ‘Quantum Baby’ offers more than just 'Nasty'

[Source: AP News]

Tinashe refuses to retreat from the unknowns of life or the music industry but instead, embraces them. That’s what makes the success of her cheeky, innuendo-filled hit, “Nasty,” taste oh so sweet.

Leading off her upcoming album “Quantum Baby” which drops Friday, “Nasty” rocketed after a social media user combined a snippet of the song with an existing clip that had already made its viral rounds. The song also garnered acknowledgment or some form of shoutout from icons like Beyoncé and Janet Jackson, as well as Christina Aguilera, Anitta and more.

This project marks her seventh studio album and the second of a three-part trilogy. The title nods quantum physics, as she hopes fans will enter her universe and rediscover her at the most fundamental, molecular level.

Article continues after advertisement

The eight-track project, clocking in just over a swift 22 minutes, features production from Nosaj Thing, and Ricky Reed and a story, with Tinashe writing on every song.

Known for genre-bending, often fusing R&B, pop, dance and electronic elements with precise performance choreography to match, Tinashe debuted in 2014 with “Aquarius,” her highest-charting album to date. Despite not matching that success and often living in musical limbo, she chose to leave the support of RCA’s major label machine due to their rocky relationship. However, she’s kept her career afloat, in part thanks to a loyal fan base.