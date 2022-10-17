TikTok influencer begs followers for donations

Quenlin Blackwell, 21, from California, was slammed online after she issued a plea for donations after she 'accidentally' purchased a $100,000 couch.[Source: Mail Online]

A 21-year-old TikTok star with nearly eight million followers has been slammed online for issuing a tearful plea for donations – because she ‘accidentally’ bought $100,000 couch in an online auction, and says the idea of getting a job ‘makes her throw up’.

Quenlin Blackwell, from Los Angeles, California, faced a furious backlash after she posted a video of herself sobbing into the camera, while claiming that she inadvertently purchased the pricey piece of furniture after entering her credit card details into an online auction site as a ‘joke’.

Captioning the video, which has racked up 6.8 million views, ‘I accidentally bought a $100,000 couch,’ the influencer then issued an emotional plea to her 7.9 million followers to send her online donations in order to help her cover the cost of the couch – which she insists she cannot pay for.

In between tears, the influencer begged others to ‘donate’ or let her ‘borrow’ money so that she can cover the sky-high cost of the furniture.

She pleaded: ‘I almost crashed my car when I saw it, if you have a million dollars could you please donate? If you have a billion dollars can you let me borrow some please?’

Quenlin then posted a follow-up video, which was captioned: ‘They won’t give me a refund on the couch.’

She then explained she was going to set up an OnlyFans account to help pay for the expensive furniture.

‘I don’t want to, but I’m going to have to,’ Quenlin added before noting she needed money for dental work and to replace one of her side mirrors on her car as well.

While in a fit of tears, the influencer explained she was disgusted at the thought of having to work and even went as far as claiming the thought of having a ‘job’ made her want to ‘throw up.’

She added: ‘I don’t want to do a job. I’m about to throw up because I know they didn’t refund me.’

In a YouTube video, Quenlin further explained that she ‘wasn’t passionate about working’ before noting she should get what she ‘wants’.

She said: ‘I’m not passionate about working, I’m passionate about being comfortable and not doing s***.’

‘I’m hot, I’m pretty, I’m smart, I’m cool, I should get what I want in this world,’ Quenlin continued.

Quenlin explained that she had been trying to purchase a couch for the past five months and had been looking at the $100,000 couch specifically for ‘years.’

She added: ‘I can afford an IKEA couch, but I don’t want it, I want something nice, I deserve something nice.’

Although the influencer claims she doesn’t want to work, she makes her earnings by modeling for large companies, including Free People and Skims.

According to SEO Design Chicago, TikTokers that qualify for the Creator Fund, or who have at least 100,000 followers, could earn anywhere from $200 to $1,000 a month.

Creators with over a million followers could earn anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000 a month and could potentially make up to a million dollars per post.

Quenlin also boats 950,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, which she also earns her funds from.

According to data from WebFX, YouTubers with 10,000 subscribers earn $200 per video, creators with 100,000 subscribers earn $2,000 per video and those with one million subscribers earn $20,000 per video.

The influencer then added a link to an OnlyFans account in her Instagram bio.

Quenlin, who usually posts lifestyle vlogs, has 7.9 million followers and frequently attends high-profile events such as Revolve festivals or goes to parties with other A-list celebs, who she claims are her best friends.

The influencer is often pictured beside singer Lil Nas X and is also known for her close friendship with Diplo.

In 2020, she revealed she was living with the then 41-year-old Diplo, who is 22 years her senior.

‘I live with Diplo right now, and he fully supports my endeavors,’ she explained to her followers in a TikTok Live.

The DJ responded on Twitter and explained he rented one of his properties to Quenlin and added there was ‘nothing but friendship’ between the pair, which the influencer confirmed

And while the influencer seemed to be distraught over her purchase, many viewers weren’t buying it, while others didn’t sympathize with Quenlin because she has an extremely large following is known for her friendships with high-profile celebrities.

Many users have pointed to the fact that the influencer could be attempting to fool her followers to gain money, sympathy and attention.

Some users have even suggested she’s been taking ‘acting classes’ and another added she’s getting an ‘Oscar’ for her ‘performance.’

One user wrote: ‘Dude ask your 100+ famous friends for some help.’

Another person added: ‘And the Oscar goes to…’

‘You been taking acting classes huh,’ wrote another user.

‘Girl who puts in their card info as a joke,’ commented another user.

One user said: ‘Nah the fact that your card didn’t decline instantly or freeze your account says a lot about how much money you really got though.’

Quenlin has yet to address her costly purchase again and refuses to show her followers the couch, causing many users to speculate the validity of her tearful videos.