Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 begins soon

Tiger Shroff is looking to revamp his career and get back in the groove soon, after the not-so-good run of his last four theatrical releases. And the actor is now opening the biggest ace up his sleeve, as he gets back with his mentor Sajid Nadiadwala, to continue the Baaghi franchise. According to our reliable sources, Tiger Shroff starts shooting for Baaghi 4 from November.

The source further added that Sajid Nadiadwala and team Baaghi will up the stakes in Baaghi 4. “Be it the casting or the action – it’s going to be a step up on all fronts. Tiger Shroff as Ronnie will fight his biggest battle till date in Baaghi 4.

The film will be directed by Kannada Film Industry Director Harsha, who will bring a fresh perspective to the franchise.