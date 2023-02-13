Harry Styles has stolen all the headlines, and all the hearts, and probably a few bottles of champagne – but there’s always more to the Brits than the awards.

On a night of inflatable trousers, dancing owls and awkward pauses, who were the real winners and losers at the O2 Arena?

Thirteen years after he auditioned for the X Factor, Harry Styles is officially Britain’s biggest pop star. His quartet of prizes included best artist, best pop act and song of the year, for the ubiquitous and wonderful As It Was.

He also won the controversial best artist prize – which was created last year after separate male and female categories were merged. Aware that no women had been nominated in the category, Styles dedicated the prize to the people he’d usurped.

“I’m very aware of my privilege up here tonight, so this award is for Rina [Sawayama], Charli [XCX], Florence, Mabel and Becky [Hill], thank you so much.”