‘The Crown’s’ cast draw the curtain on Netflix’s royal ‘soap opera’

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

In this era of prestige television, few shows have generated as many column inches as Netflix’s jewel: “The Crown.”

Helmed by writer and showrunner Peter Morgan, the series has traversed 60 years of world history through the lens of the British monarchy, and next week comes to a close as the final six episodes drop on the streaming service.

Ahead of the grand finale, cast members past and present gathered at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Tuesday to say farewell to the show after a seven-year run.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to CNN, Dominic West, who plays the then-Prince Charles, said, “what’s so striking about these figures is the tension between their public and private lives.”

The timescale of the show has required a change of cast every two seasons, in line with the royals’ ages, and for Imelda Staunton, who has played Queen Elizabeth in the fifth and sixth seasons, that challenge was part of the appeal of the role.

After focusing on the lead-up to, and aftermath of, Princess Diana’s death in the first half of Season 6, the final episodes will cover the period up to 2005, including the courtship of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and the marriage of then Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Having helped launch the careers of actors such as Claire Foy, Emma Corrin, Vanessa Kirby and Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” now welcomes a new host of young talent for the final generation of royals.

Stepping in to play a university-aged Prince William, newcomer Ed McVey admitted,“I’ve been such a big fan of the show for so long.”