"The Boy and the Heron" wins Academy Award for best animated feature film

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

“The Boy and the Heron” has won the Academy Award for best animated feature film.

The movie earned just under $13 million in its opening weekend, the biggest ever opening in the United States and Canada for a film by Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli, which he co-founded, according to Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore.

The movie, a story of a child who travels to a mysterious realm after his mother dies, was released in theaters across the US in December.