Tappoo and Jalota release album

[Source: Supplied]

Fourty years after Indian music legend Anup Jalota met Sumeet Tappoo in Fiji, the duo released an album titled ‘Legacy.’

Jalota was on tour in Fiji in 1984 when he met Tappoo who was then a mere toddler.

Over the past four decades, the duo developed a guru-disciple type relationship, culminating in the release of ‘Legacy’ in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai, India, recently.

Article continues after advertisement

Legacy is a symphonic celebration of seven tracks, composed by Indian singer Prithvi Gandharv, spanning classical, devotional, spiritual, ghazal, Sufi and contemporary genres.

It is a tribute to the enduring power of music and the sacred guru-disciple bond between Jalota and Tappoo.

Speaking at the event, Jalota who is renowned internationally for his versatility and voice, reminisced about the origins of his relationship with Tappoo.

“I’ll never forget my first trip to Fiji, where I met Sumeet’s family. Young Sumeet, a toddler then, attended all my concerts, soaking in the music,” Jalota said.

“I saw in him a spark, a connection that was unmistakable. Today, witnessing his growth as a world-class artist with an international fan following fills me with immense pride.”

Sumeet Tappoo expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Jalota.

“Meeting Anup Jalota was life-changing. The bond we share is not confined to this lifetime – it feels eternal,” Tappoo said.

He said ‘Legacy,’ was a reflection of the guidance, love, and inspiration he has received from his guru since his younger days.

“This album is unique in many ways and I am sure it will appeal to Hindi music lovers the world over.”

The album’s tracks are very diverse in genre as they incorporate classical gems, devotional songs, sufi tracks, ghazals and contemporary music.

The unveiling ceremony was made even more poignant with the display of a nostalgic photograph from four decades ago, capturing a young Sumeet in the arms of his guru in Fiji — a moment that symbolized the start of their extraordinary journey.