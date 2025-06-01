Sydney Sweeney sells bathwater soap

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Sydney Sweeney is teaming up again with Dr. Squatch to launch “Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss,” a limited-edition soap made with her actual bathwater. The cheeky product, inspired by fan demand after her viral bubble bath ad last year, will be available June 6 for $8.

Dr. Squatch describes the soap as blending outdoor freshness with “a touch of Sydney’s very own bathwater,” featuring pine, Douglas fir, and moss scents. A giveaway will also offer 100 bars to fans aged 18 and older.

Sweeney embraced the playful concept, with the brand calling her a “legend” for saying yes.

