Super Bowl half-time show to mark singer's live return

Rihanna's last publicly performed live with DJ Khaled at the 2018 Grammys. [Source: BBC]

Rihanna fans are eagerly anticipating her performance at the Super Bowl half-time show – one of the biggest and most prestigious gigs in music.

The singer will perform during the break when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Rihanna has not toured or released an album since 2016’s Anti. The star has instead focused on her fashion brand, and last year welcomed her first child.

However, she did record a new song last year for Marvel’s Wakanda Forever.

Lift Me Up, which features on the soundtrack to the Black Panther sequel, marked Rihanna’s first new solo single for six years and has been nominated for an Oscar.

Fans hope that the 34-year-old’s Super Bowl performance could signal a bigger musical comeback later this year.

The Super Bowl is the annual final playoff game of the National Football League (NFL), to determine the league champion.

This year, the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

The Super Bowl LVII (the Roman numerals signify this is the 57th year) will take place on Sunday 12 February, with kick-off at 23:30 GMT (18:30 ET / 16:30 MST).

The game usually lasts about three-and-a-half hours, with a 30-minute break in the middle, which is where an A-list pop star is hired to keep the crowds entertained.