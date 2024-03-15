Sunrise to sunset in Mumbai with Suresh Muthuswami of TCS

[Source: Reuters]

Suresh Muthuswami spends much of his time in New York City as chairman of North America at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), one of the world’s largest consulting firms.

But for business travel, he says there is another locale that just cannot be beat: Mumbai.

Here is how Muthuswami, who hails from South India, spends 48 hours in India’s bustling financial hub.

WHAT I LOVE MOST

With more than 21 million people, Mumbai is a true melting pot of cultures, languages and traditions. I feel its vibrancy everywhere I go.

From the busy streets of the Colaba neighborhood filled with people from all walks of life to its rich history and architecture, Mumbai has a unique charm. Plus, the food scene is absolutely fantastic.

WHERE TO STAY

If I am going to our global headquarters, I stay near Colaba, typically at the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower (PJ Ramchandani Marg)

It’s my favorite place to watch the sunrise.

POWER BREAKFAST SPOT

Breakfast at the Taj Mahal Palace before the long day begins. My favorite option is the iconic Sea Lounge overlooking the Gateway of India (Apollo Bandar pier).

BEST PLACE FOR TEAM MEETINGS

The TCS Executive Briefing Center in the Mumbai suburb of Andheri (Suren Road) is in an area that is home to giant fruit-eating bats!

Watching the bats, which have a wingspan of about 4 feet (1.2 meters), is a unique way to reset after hours of business-focused conversation.

TOURIST TRAP THAT’S ACTUALLY WORTH IT

The Elephanta Caves on Elephanta Island in Mumbai Harbor give you a great sense of Indian history, and the architecture is just amazing. You can take a ferry to Elephanta Island from the Gateway of India.

BEST WAY TO GET AROUND

I enjoy walking, no matter what city I’m in. Mumbai is no exception, especially the city’s Colaba neighborhood, given its narrow lanes and historic buildings.

FAVORITE AREA TO SHOP

The Colaba Causeway (Shahid Bhagat Singh Road) is a chaotic, vibrant street market in South Mumbai. It’s great for picking up souvenirs, clothing and traditional Indian artifacts. The area is packed with all kinds of cafes, restaurants and street food vendors.

The Chor Bazaar – whose name translates as “Thieves Market” – is well-known for antiques and other collectibles (Mutton Street) It is frequented by locals, which makes for a great atmosphere for visitors.

SOMETHING ONLY INSIDERS KNOW

The best place to get excellent dosas (thin, savory crepes in South Indian cuisine) is Cafe Madras (Bhaudaji Road), near King’s Circle. I like to visit on my way to the airport before returning to New York City.

CAN’T-MISS TREATS

Vada pav is a popular vegetarian fast-food dish from Maharashtra. It is a quintessential Mumbai street food. It consists of a spicy potato fritter (vada) sandwiched between a soft bun (pav) and served with chutneys. It’s flavorful, satisfying and incredibly addictive.

Pav bhaji is a spicy mashed vegetable curry (bhaji) served with buttered bread rolls. It’s a must-try dish for anyone visiting Mumbai.

BEST DINNER SPLURGE

I am vegetarian, so my favorite dinner splurges must be the two restaurants with the best vegetarian options in Mumbai.

Ziya (The Oberoi, Nariman Point) is my first choice. Led by Michelin-starred chef Vineet Bhatia, this Indian restaurant is known for its creative reinterpretation of traditional Indian dishes such as beetroot cashew tikka and zucchini paneer spinach saag.

Golden Dragon is an iconic Chinese restaurant located in the Taj Mahal Palace. You must start with the dim sum, but the menu features a wide selection of classic Chinese dishes. I usually order crystal vegetable dumplings or stir-fried water chestnut garlic-pepper and Singapore rice noodles.

The restaurant offers stunning views of the hotel’s beautiful architecture, as well as of the Arabian Sea.

FAVORITE SOUVENIR

Look for good Assam, chai and Darjeeling teas. I love hosting friends for tea from India at my home and often buy tea as gifts.

BEST MEMORY

Marine Drive, along the coast of South Mumbai, is breathtaking – a great place to pause and reflect in the midst of the busy city. It’s a perfect area to enjoy the beauty of the Arabian Sea, especially at sunset.

Once you see the sun set over the horizon, you just can’t erase it from your memory.

