Steve Lawrence dead at 88

Steve Lawrence, a Grammy and Emmy-winning pop singer who often performed with his late wife Eydie Gormé as the duo Stevie & Eydie, died, according to a statement from his publicist shared with multiple outlets.

He was 88.

Lawrence died in Los Angeles from Alzheimer’s disease, publicist Susan DuBow announced. CNN has reached out to DuBow for comment.

David Lawrence, his son and a composer, said in a press statement shared with Deadline: “My Dad was an inspiration to so many people. But, to me, he was just this charming, handsome, hysterically funny guy who sang a lot. Sometimes alone and sometimes with his insanely talented wife. I am so lucky to have had him as a father and so proud to be his son. My hope is that his contributions to the entertainment industry will be remembered for many years to come.”

Lawrence was remembered by Carol Burnett, whose variety show he frequently appeared on in the 1970s.

“Steve was one of my favorite guests on my variety show, appearing 39 times. He was also my very close friend … so close that I considered him ‘family.’ He will always be in my heart,” Burnett said in a statement shared on Instagram.

Lawrence was also an actor who appeared in numerous films and other television shows during his entertainment career, including “The Blues Brothers” and “The Nanny” and “Two and a Half Men.”

Born Sidney Liebowitz in the Brooklyn, New York, Lawrence took to music early as the son of a cantor and both sang and composed songs in his youth.

He was a teen when he won on the television show “Arthur Godfrey Talent Scouts,” which gave him the opportunity to sing for a week on Godfrey’s radio show.

Under the stage name “Steve Lawrence” the smooth balladeer released the single “Poinciana” in 1952. Soon after, he a became a regular on Steve Allen’s show in New York, which became “Tonight” went it went national in 1954.

It was there he met singer and fellow cast member Eydie Gormé and the pair married in 1957. Lawrence was drafted by the United States Army the following year, where he sang with the army band.

As a solo artist he had hits that included “Go Away Little Girl,” “Pretty Blue Eyes” and “Party Doll.”

He and his wife were known for their songbook of American standards at a time when rock and roll was becoming more popular.

The couple appeared together in the Broadway musical “Golden Rainbow” in the late 1960s and a song from that show, “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” became well known as part of their act as a duo.

As Steve & Eydie, they became popular on the variety TV show market and on stage in Las Vegas while also maintaining solo careers.

Gormé, who shared two sons with Lawrence, proceeded him in death in 2013.