Sony's ‘Madame Web’ snags worst picture Razzie Award

Dakota Johnson arrives for the Saturday Night Live 50: The Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, U.S [Source: Reuters]

“Madame Web,” an American superhero film featuring the Marvel Comics character of the same name, nabbed the most wins at the 45th Razzie Awards on Friday, including worst picture, actress and screenplay.

The Razzie Awards are the annual Oscar spoof that spotlights Hollywood’s worst performances.

“Seinfeld” actor Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix satire about the cereal industry, “Unfrosted,” scored two wins for worst actor for Seinfeld and worst supporting actress for Amy Schumer.

Tying with “Unfrosted,” “Joker: Folie a Deux” and “Megalopolis” were both crowned with two wins.

“Joker: Folie a Deux” won for worst prequel, sequel, remake or rip-off and screen combo, while “Megalopolis” earned esteemed filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola worst director and Jon Voight worst supporting actor.

Coppola posted a response on Friday to the film’s Razzie wins.

“I am thrilled to accept the Razzie award in so many important categories for @megalopolisfilm, and for the distinctive honor of being nominated as the worst director, worst screenplay, and worst picture at a time when so few have the courage to go against the prevailing trends of contemporary moviemaking!” he wrote in an Instagram post.

