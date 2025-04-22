Entertainment

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan are the moviemaking duo we didn’t know we needed

April 22, 2025 2:20 pm

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

After more than a decade directing films, Ryan Coogler’s projects have one thing in common – actor Michael B. Jordan.

From his writing/directorial debut “Fruitvale Station” in 2013 to the recently released “Sinners,” Coogler has had Jordan starring in all his films. It’s a professional partnership reminiscent of other directors and artists, like Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro or David Lynch and Kyle MacLachlan.

Coogler and Jordan recently talked about their longstanding work-relationship during a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Article continues after advertisement

“He’s an incredible performer and a consummate professional and when you’re filmmaking, bro, chemistry is important,” Coogler said of Jordan. ”I’m sure you’ve worked with a lot of your crew for a long time. I see my army from Philly, [band ]The Roots [who serve as the house band on Fallon’s late night show] here, if you find a connection, you gotta keep that in an industry like ours.”

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Jordan added. “Sometimes we don’t even really need to talk too much because I kind of know exactly what he’s looking for, or what he needs.”

According to Coogler, he and Jordan “both feel it.”

“I’m always observing him and seeing what is he anticipating, how can I make his job, make his day easier?” Jordan said. “We’ve got a crazy shorthand.”

In addition to the two aforementioned films, Coogler wrote for and directed Jordan in “Creed” (2015), “Black Panther” (2018) and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (2022).

“Sinners” has been winning raves from audiences and critics.

Warner Bros., the studio behind “Sinners,” announced on Sunday that the horror film was the first in the genre to earn an A CinemaScore in more than 35 years.

According to its site, the marketing research company CinemaScore’s movie grades are based on polling of a “robust sampling of opening night moviegoers.”

Warner Bros. and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The film also raked it in at the box office.

It had a global opening weekend of $61 million, surpassing initial estimates and topping “A Minecraft Movie,” which grossed $41.3 million domestically in its third weekend in theaters.

“Sinners” is also attracting loyalty.

After Variety posted on X that “profitability remains a ways away” for “Sinners,” along with a link to an article about it, there was some backlash.

“In what universe does a 60 million dollar opening for an original studio movie warrant this headline?” actor and director Ben Stiller wrote on X.

After one of his followers responded that “60 mill seems like a killer opening weekend,” Stiller responded, “It is.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Twenty-seven agriculture laws under review

Addiction story aren't yours to tell, says Kania

Retail policy changes unclear

High Court to rule on Bainimarama and Qiliho motion

Steel beam replacement underway at Lomaloma Jetty

Protecting earth can’t be a performance says Deo

He was close to the vulnerable, says Archbishop Loy Chong

Pope Francis was a beacon of peace says Tikoduadua

Report on FICAC chief appointment due today

Suspects of sacrilege case in custody

Global outpouring of grief as faithful remember Pope Francis

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan are the moviemaking duo we didn’t know we needed

Masi stood down, Matawalu sanctioned

This week’s episode of ‘The Last of Us’ absolutely wrecked us

Assault allegations against Drua player prompts intervention

Tough competition from Maritime Zone schools: Colati

Simone Biles and Mondo Duplantis win Laureus awards

Lakers' star power may not be enough against tenacious Timberwolves

Pope Francis remembered for compassion

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs bid to delay trial denied

Japan's Nomura to buy Macquarie's US, European asset management units for $1.8 bln

Wood on target as Forest beat Tottenham to go third

Catholics around the world mourn 'humble' Pope Francis

John Lithgow addresses concerns over ‘Harry Potter’ series casting

US finalizes tariffs on Southeast Asian solar imports

Natalie Portman says ‘bookish’ persona was ‘my way of protecting myself’ as a child star

Family-friendly comedian Nate Bargatze to host 2025 Emmy Awards

Modi, Vance tout progress on India-US trade deal

Carney ahead in polls as Canada enters last week of election campaign

Haley Joel Osment apologizes for ‘disgraceful language’ he used during arrest

Palestinian Red Crescent says Israeli probe into Gaza aid workers' killings not enough

Pacific clash reloaded

Trio to share track shoes at Fiji Finals

Housing crisis deepens

Baby Pearls eye full-time fire

Social pressures spark call for religious unity

China reaffirms support for Fiji

Curry pours in 31 to propel Warriors past Rockets

Retail outlets closed for non-compliances

PSH responds to dengue cases

Policy shift to enhance education quality

Dairy farming gets a boost

Pope Francis has died, Vatican says in video statement

Rise in micro-cinema subculture as streaming reduces traditional audience

Pentagon chief Hegseth shared sensitive Yemen war plans

Marlon WIlliams is one of New Zealand's most celebrated voices

Lautoka a fortress for Drua

Church calls for unity with vanua

Vunisea Secondary reigns supreme in Maritime Zone

Employers demand tripartite process

UN pushes for real progress on gender equality

New push to mainstream culture in policy

Quality over quantity at Maritime Zone

Sorby shifts focus to national duties

Sheraton Denarau serves up Easter in style

Lachlan Galvin plays reserve grade

Kyiv and Moscow accuse each other

Alex Garland, is groundbreaking, realistic and frustrating

Sam Darcy cleared of torn ACL

Leaders rally to break drug cycle

Jackson praises Nawai’s return

Families soak up Easter Monday by the sea

Landowners advised to wait for mining phase

Kalikalisui eyes gold at Fiji Finals

Fiji falls short in penalty shootout

Cultural roots strengthened in report

Blind cricket exhibition matches break boundaries

'Chicken jockey' chaos reaches Australian cinemas

Boy dies after being trapped between rocks off NSW beach

Champions League glory after beating Caitlin Foord's Arsenal

Drua focused on the next job

Yächtley Crëw are fully invested

Cruise boom drives fresh investment

Fiji Chess team wins three straight

Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks hammer Newcastle Knights 34-14

Sam Darcy injured in Bulldogs

PM’s Asia trip targets trade and security

Make it constitutional, says Nawaikula

Cyber skills fuel new pathways

Devo Babas make their mark in PNG

Putin attends Easter service after declaring ceasefire in Ukraine

Nawai’s patience pays off in emotional home debut

Arms case ready for DPP review

Fiji Men through to playoffs at NZ Heritage Hockey Tournament

14-year-old Suryavanshi shines in IPL debut

Alex Verdugo keys Braves to another win over Twins

Fijians urged to reconnect and reflect this Easter

US Supreme Court temporarily blocks deportations

Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball brings chaos and gothic pop to Australia

Landowners demand answers over mineral exploration

Nasinu steps up to fight health and social challenges

Thousands of US citizens protest against Donald Trump's administration

Police question suspects

Body found in Tiliva River

Actor in film warning of revenge killings shot dead in family feud

Christians celebrate Easter Sunday across the nation

FICAC calls for ethical rebirth

FCCC cracks down on price violations

$37K drive boosts child health efforts

Digitisation shift at National Archives

Waqa delivers, Drua believes

Balata College’s Sitiveni Koroituku aims for gold

US Supreme Court halts deportation of detained Venezuelans

Maguire Backs Walsh After Error in Broncos' Loss

Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest-ever IPL debutant at 14

Joseph Stalin inspired the gritty Star Wars series

Three chords and the truth: Where country's big moment might go next

Five dead as huge waves hit Australia coast

Diego Luna feels he will need therapy after farewell to 'Andor' show

“The boys deserved that win”: Jackson

Zelensky says Russian attacks continuing after Putin announces 'Easter truce'

Celebrating hope and faith

Investigations lag, police push for reform

Vosayara leaps back into the Fiji Finals spotlight

PM and leaders push for joint solution

Watkins takes out his anger on Newcastle to send Emery a message

NRL losing streak against Roosters

Fiji faces haemophilia diagnosis gap

Suva reigns in Easter Championship

Silktails make history over unbeaten Storm

US, Iran resume nuclear talks in Rome

Drua keep finals hopes alive

Dengue surge sparks citywide cleanup

Taxi violence sparks outcry

Raikatalau eyes repeat glory at Fiji Finals

Aitcheson notes immense growth in Volleyball

Saukuru hits back at spending critics

Education Act overhaul with public input

Robots run half-marathon alongside humans

Rabitu staying grounded as he eyes consistency

Round two qualifiers for athletes

Leeds back on top after Oxford win

Scherzer gets second thumb shot

Police probe nude image leak

Florida State University shooting suspect did not know victims

New push to rehabilitate youth street dwellers

Calls grow for return to constituency voting

Deadliest US strike in Yemen kills 74 at oil terminal

Tourism boost for Vanua Levu

Trump says US will 'pass' on Ukraine peace talks if no progress soon

Drua to try and recapture last year’s magic

Exciting times ahead as Fiji Finals picture comes into focus

O'Connor magic seals crucial Crusaders win

Prasad calls for Easter unity

Fiji boost aviation ties

Police investigates attack on vessel

Ministry denies HR dismissal claims

Red Sox activate 3B Alex Bregman, DFA RHP Michael Fulmer

Ali urges stronger support for women

Dolphins fight back to beat Melbourne Storm

Dolokoto keeps the faith as Drua chase top-six dream

Volleyball heats up at Vodafone Arena in Easter tournament

Church leaders call for deep reflection this Easter

For a moment, we could forget the season we are having

Fraser-Pryce brings Olympic speed to son's sports day

Rain sparks flash flood warnings

Faith and unity take center stage at Sanatan Convention

Minister reassures street dwellers they are not forgotten

Push for women and gear in peace operations

Ministry champions dignity for the elderly

Council flags shady driving school deals

US Senator Van Hollen says he met wrongly deported man in El Salvador

Waratahs ready for "different kind of flair" in Fiji showdown

Masi out, Ravutaumada in

FRCS launches amnesty program

Fijians urged to reflect and reconnect this Easter

Cogea families look ahead to June relocation

Fiji Heritage men start strong with statement win

The Sydney Sticker Expo celebrates Australia's growing number of sticker artists

Two members of K-pop group Blackpink go solo at Coachella festival

Judges warn Trump risks public perception of lawlessness in his fight with courts

Easter a symbol of hope amid crisis: PM

Four retail outlets shut down over health violations

Lack of manpower affects cold case investigation

New laptops to boost education access

Murray eyes redemption in return against Waratahs

Fiji Finals website bridges gap for remote athletes

Hamas ready to release all remaining hostages for end to Gaza war

Devo Babas ready for first ever international tourney

Bowler denied IPL wicket over rare no ball due to wicketkeeper's blunder

Why Jacob Elordi, star of Narrow Road to the Deep North

Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death revealed

Chiefs lessons ignite Nawai’s Drua comeback

Act review targets informal settlements

Wong urges support for Fijiana's historic Test

Rayalu urges staff to fix attitude

Council intensifies market surveillance during Easter

Singh provides update on bypass road project

Lorne Michaels said Tina Fey ‘could easily’ succeed him at ‘SNL.’

TIV Sangam Convention set to kickoff in Ba

I’d get 20-year ban for failed drug tests like Sinner: Serena

US Ambassador slams China over tariff criticism

Kumar’s sentence suspended

Florence Pugh urged Marvel to let her jump off skyscraper

Man arrested for alleged grab and run

NFA builds fire safety

Free heart surgeries for children

US senator blocked from visiting wrongly deported Salvadoran man

Lil Nas X hospialized after losing control of right side of face

File on Richard Mock to be referred to ODPP