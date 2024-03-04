Ravi Teja starrer Eagle premieres on Prime Video on March 1

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Prime Video announced the streaming premiere of Ravi Teja starrer Telugu action-thriller film, Eagle on March 1. With Ravi Teja in the lead role, the film also stars Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhoo and Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles.

After the film was well received by audiences in theaters, Eagle will now stream in Telugu on Prime Video in India and will be available for all those who have a Prime membership.

Speaking about the recently released entertainer, the film showcases how a deadly game unfolds in the heart of Talakona forest. Sahdev Verma, portrayed by Ravi Teja, the notorious assassin known as Eagle, hides in plain sight as a humble farmer.

But when a journalist, Nalini, portrayed by Anupama Parameswaran, delves into a shadowy government conspiracy, she unravels the tangled web of Verma’s past.

As she probes deeper, she unwittingly steps into a world of intrigue, where secrets, spies, and danger lurk at every turn.

Expressing his excitement as the film releases on the streaming platform, Ravi Teja said, “I am truly grateful for the overwhelming response that audiences have shown towards Eagle, appreciating the exciting storyline and my character. My films Tiger Nageswar Rao and Ravanasura have found their home on Prime Video and have received so much love from the audiences world over. I am thrilled that Eagle too, will now join Prime Video’s exciting roster. Through the reach of Prime Video, it will now reach viewers in multiple languages which I am really excited about.”

Produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad & co- produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla, the action thriller film is written and directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, and co-written by Manibabu Karanam.