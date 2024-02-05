Rapper Mike taken in handcuffs after winning three Grammys

Killer Mike [Source: CBS Entertainment]

Rapper Killer Mike was seen being walked out of the Grammy Awards in handcuffs Sunday night.

In a video uploaded to X by The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner, the “Run The Jewels” rapper was seen being escorted through Crypto.com Arena by police.

CBS News reached out to the music star’s representatives, the Recording Academy, and the LAPD for more details about the incident.

Killer Mike, aka Michael Render, swept all three categories he was nominated in: Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album for his self-titled 2023 studio album “Michael.”

Beating rap heavyweights like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Nicki Minaj, Killer Mike’s wins Sunday — which were awarded before the prime-time Grammys broadcast began — marked his first Grammy trophies in over 20 years. He previously won Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group at the 45th Grammy Awards for Outkast’s “The Whole World.”