Queen Elizabeth II battled bone cancer

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed in his new memoir Unleashed that Queen Elizabeth II had bone cancer for “more than a year” prior to her 2022 death.

Johnson writes in his new memoir Unleashed per Today that, “for more than a year that she had a form of bone cancer and her doctors were worried that at any time she could enter a sharp decline.”

Elizabeth died on Sept. 8, 2022 at the age of 96.

The cause of death of her death certificate was initially listed as “old age.”

Johnson, who stepped down from his position as prime minister days before Elizabeth’s death, also detailed one of the final visits he had with Her Majesty.

“She seemed pale and more stooped, and she had dark bruising on her hands and her wrists,” he wrote of their final encounter.

However, despite any physical ailments, Johnson said that the queen remained mentally strong up until her death.

“But her mind … was completely unimpaired,” he wrote, according to the publication.

“She still flashed that great white smile in its sudden mood-lifting beauty.”

Buckingham Palace, which typically doesn’t address book claims, declined to comment on Boris’ memoir allegation.

Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, a fact her son King Charles III recently shared was a deliberate choice on the monarch’s part.

“Speaking from a personal perspective, Scotland has always had a uniquely special place in the hearts of my family and myself,” Charles said during a speech opening Scottish Parliament on Sept. 30.

“My late mother especially treasured the time spent at Balmoral, and it was there, in the most beloved of places, where she chose to spend her final days.”

Excerpts from Boris’ memoir come nine months after Charles himself shared he was diagnosed with an unnamed form of cancer.

In late March, his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton also announced she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy, which she has since completed.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus,” Kate—who shares kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis with husband Prince William recently shared.

“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”