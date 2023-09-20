Prince Jackson says his father Michael Jackson felt insecure about his vitiligo

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Michael Jackson was very much concerned about his skin, according to his oldest son Prince Jackson.

The 26-year-old was a recent guest on the podcast “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,” where he talked about his late dad.

Tyson mentioned that people thought the elder Jackson, who was African American, “was changing his skin because he wanted to be white, he was changing it because he wanted to glow. He wanted to be a light, he wanted to shine.”

The “glowing” may have been a part of it he added because his father “was visionary the way he thought.”

The elder Jackson died in 2009 from acute propofol intoxication. He was 50.

He addressed having a skin disorder during a 1993 interview wit Oprah Winfrey.

According to the Mayo Clinic the condition “causes loss of skin color in patches.”