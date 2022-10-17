Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly trying to delay the release of their Netflix series

Harry and Meghan are reportedly disagreeing with Netflix bosses about when to release their new show.[Source: NZ Herald]

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly clashing with Netflix bosses over their controversial new docuseries.

The streaming giant is insisting it release the series in early December as planned, but the Sussexes want it delayed, reports The Sun.

Netflix reportedly wants to air the show straight after the fifth season of The Crown, which is incredibly popular in the US.

The Sun reported last month that Prince Harry tried to make last-minute edits to his $63 million-dollar book following the Queen’s death, as he feared parts of it were “insensitive” and needed “refining”.

The producers of their Netflix series have said some of his comments in the book contradict those he has made on camera.

According to the New York Post, “A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written [in his book], so that was an issue.

“Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided for their own project.”

It’s said that the Sussexes discuss other royals, including the King, Camilla and Prince William, on the series, directed by American documentary maker Liz Garbus.

Sources said late edits are unwelcome as it needs translating into other languages.

One explained: “Netflix needs a couple of months to do all of the formatting and dubbing, subtitling and audio — the stuff that enables it to launch.”

The Sussexes have previously accused the rest of the royal family of racism, but it was reported last week that they are hoping for reconciliation once the book and the series have been released.

They have avoided criticising the Queen, but it’s feared they took aim at Charles and Camilla before he became King.

Royal author Angela Levin said, “I am not surprised that they have found contradictions because you cannot trust what Harry and Meghan say.

“Meghan has ‘her truth’ and Harry is too weak to contradict her, even going along with the claim they had their wedding three days before the real thing in their Oprah interview.

“I think they may be worried about criticism of Charles and Camilla because they’ve seen how popular they are, with thousands lining the streets around the Queen’s funeral.”