Prashanth Neel unveils first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Vardharaja Mannaar

A new poster of the highly anticipated film Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran was released by the makers today.

As actor Prithviraj turns a year older, the makers took today as an opportunity to wish their star member and to introduce a new character from the film Salaar.

The magnitude of the character required an individual like Prithviraj who will be seen playing the character of Vardharaja Mannaar in the film.

While his character of Vardharaja will be equal to that of Prabhas in the film, it will bring a great drama between these two stars that will be the highlight for the audience to watch out for in the film.

While speaking about Prithviraj’s character, director Prashanth Neel said, “Having such a superstar like Prithviraj in the film is an absolute pleasure. We couldn’t have had a better Vardharaja Mannaar.

The way he played such an enormous character in the film justifies his magnificent presence with his brilliant performance.

The drama is surely going to be insane having him in the movie. Being a superstar in the Malayalam industry he has a huge fan base who will be truly mesmerized to see him playing such a huge character on the screen.

It was an amazing experience to direct two great actors like Prithviraj and Prabhas together in the film.”

After the box office success of KGF: Chapter 2, Prashanth Neel and Homebale’s next film Salaar has become one of the most awaited movies in the Indian film industry as it unites the filmmaker with the Baahubali star Prabhas.

Salaar is one of the most anticipated films.

Paired opposite Shruti Haasan, the movie is being released pan India in 5 languages.

The movie also has Prithviraj Sukumaran, besides a superlative ensemble cast of Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and others in the key role.

Salaar is a combination of India’s two biggest franchises Bahubali and KGF as this is for the first time the Hombale Films, producers of KGF, the director of KGF, the technicians of KGF, and the hero of Bahubali will be coming together to serve India yet another blockbuster in 2023.

The film is all set to be released on 28th September 2023.