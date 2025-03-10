Paul Feig reflects on 'Bridesmaids' pressure

Source: CNN Entertainment

Director Paul Feig is reflecting on the immense pressure he faced just ahead of the release of his Oscar-nominated hit “Bridesmaids.”

Feig – who is set to release his latest movie, the sequel “Another Simple Favor” starring Blake Livelyand Anna Kendrick this spring – was at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas on Friday, where he talked about how so much was hinging on the success, or failure, of the 2011 comedy.

“So many female writer friends of mine were going out and pitching female-led comedies, and they all heard from the studios: ‘We have to wait and see how ‘Bridesmaids’ does,’” Feig said, per Variety.

“I was like, ‘F**k! Don’t put that on me. Am I gonna ruin movies for women?’” he remembered thinking at the time.

Feig also made an interesting comparison to a male-led comedy from two years prior, saying, “I don’t think with ‘The Hangover’ they said, ‘I’m gonna wait to see all these dudes on screen before we do this again.’ But thank god it did well.”

