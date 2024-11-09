Pamela Anderson reflects on 'beautiful, messy life'

Pamela Anderson, 57, has reflected on how far she has come since her Baywatch days. (AP PHOTO)

The 57-year-old actor, Pamela Anderson thinks her life experience helped her in her starring role in The Last Showgirl, the Gia Coppola-directed drama film.

“Having a beautiful, messy life is something incredible to draw from, and sometimes I’ll look back on my life and think, I could have done this differently, but you need the life experience to be able to look back and say those things,” said Anderson, who plays a seasoned showgirl in the movie.

“I do love the craft of acting and I have taken a lot of private lessons and, finally, I felt like this is an opportunity for me to put that into practice,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

Anderson said she relished playing the film’s central character.

“I knew I was capable of more than I’d done in the past, and I kind of had given up and went home and thought, oh well, it’s too bad. I screwed up. I didn’t work hard enough or people just see me a certain way because I fell into the trappings,” she said.

“I want to be defined by what I do and not what has been done to me.”

Meanwhile, Anderson previously admitted to being “painfully shy” during her younger years.

The actor, who became a sex symbol after playing the part of CJ Parker on Baywatch in the 1990s, said the public’s perception of her doesn’t really chime with the reality.

“I was painfully shy … I wouldn’t (even) wear a bathing suit,” she told Allure.