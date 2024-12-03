Paltrow and Martin support daughter Apple at debutante ball debut

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin very consciously came together to watch their daughter Apple Martin make a glam societal debut at a Parisian debutante ball.

Apple Martin, 20, attended le Bal des Débutantes 2024, an annual invitation-only event that introduces young women from prominent families “into society” and aims to raise money for charities.

Paltrow and the Coldplay frontman’s son Moses Martin and Paltrow’s mother, actor Blythe Danner, were also in attendance at the event, held at the Shangri-La Hotel in the city of lights.

The Goop founder wrote on her Instagram page Sunday that the weekend of festivities was “special.”

Paltrow posted a photo with her son, mother and Chris Martin from the event.

In another photo, Paltrow posed with her look-alike daughter, who wore a strapless blue custom-made Valentino gown that took 750 hours to make, according to Vogue.

Apple Martin was also seen dancing with her father in a video posted to social media, where the dad-and-daughter duo are seen chatting and laughing while sharing the sweet moment.

Paltrow and Chris Martin were previously married from 2003 to 2014.

The announcement about their split drew widespread attention for their use of the phrase “consciously uncoupling.”

Le Bal des Débutantes stems from an 18th century tradition where young women are introduced into society.

A traditional version of the event took place in France between 1957 and ended in 1973, and returned to Paris in a modern form in 1994, according to the website.

Other famous faces including Lily Collins, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s daughter Ava Phillippe and Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughters Tallullah and Scout Willis, among many others, have previously attended le Bal.