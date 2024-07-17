Painting hidden for 400 years used as album cover

[Source: BBC]

A painting which had been hidden for about 400 years before being discovered in 2019 is being used as the cover art for a new album.

Art conservators discovered the secret artwork when X-raying a painting owned by the Bowes Museum in Barnard Castle, County Durham, to determine whether there was any damage to its wooden frame.

Underneath the work depicting the beheading of John the Baptist, the team found an image detailing a nativity scene.

A former touring guitarist of the American rock band MGMT is now using this hidden painting as the cover for his latest album.

The John the Baptist painting is believed by conservators to be about 400 years old and probably formed part of a larger altarpiece.

It is unknown who painted both the John the Baptist painting and the hidden nativity scene.

The X-ray appears to show a baby in a manger, angels and one of the three wise men or Magi.