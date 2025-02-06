Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath to reunite for first time in 20 years

[ Source : Reuters ]

The original line-up of heavy metal legends Black Sabbath, including Ozzy Osbourne, will play together for the first time in 20 years at a one-off concert on July 5 in Birmingham, England, organisers said on Wednesday.

The gig will feature guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward — who along with charismatic frontman Osbourne pioneered heavy metal music in the early 1970s with hits such as “War Pigs”, “Paranoid” and “Iron Man”.

Since their last performance together in 2005, Black Sabbath has played in partial reunions but never in their original line-up.

Osbourne’s wife, music manager and TV personality Sharon, said that while other bandmembers might continue to make records and perform, Black Sabbath’s gig at the birthplace of the band will certainly be the 76-year-old’s final performance.

“For Ozzy right now, it’s definitely: ‘I love you and good night’,” she told Reuters.