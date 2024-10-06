New judge for Diddy’s federal sex case

Sean Combs [Source: CNN Entertainment]

With Friday’s release of “Joker: Folie à Deux,” Lady Gaga will introduce audiences to Lee Quinzel, her version of the Joker’s love interest Harley Quinn from the DC comic books.

In an interview with CNN, Gaga explained just how much she had to change her typical approach to performing for the movie, which does double duty as a somewhat pared-down musical and a dark love story between Joker, a.k.a. Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), and Gaga’s character.

The 13-time Grammy-winning singer, who also won an Oscar for her original song “Shallow” from the 2018 film “A Star is Born,” even unlearned singing techniques for her latest role.

The result is a character with a breathy and understated singing technique who matches Phoenix’s similar singing style in their duets. They sync up in other ways too, as she feels quite at home with violence and arson alongside the at-times homicidal Joker, as seen in the movie.