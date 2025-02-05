More than 10 lawsuits expected against Diddy

[Source: BBC NEWS]

Imprisoned rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is expected to face more than 10 new civil lawsuits in the coming days, according to a lawyer who represents dozens of accusers.

The announcement from Tony Buzbee came as he filed another legal case in New York on behalf of an unnamed male, who claims he was assaulted by the music mogul in 2015.

The lawsuit states the accuser, a 23-year-old man, was performing at an event that Combs attended, and then was drugged at an after-party and assaulted.

Attorneys for the Combs denied the allegations against him – which has included drugging, assaulting and raping people. He’s also facing federal charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

“Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process,” the attorneys said in a statement to the BBC about this case. “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”

Mr Buzbee, who is based out of Texas, has played a key role in numerous cases against Combs over the past year, including one that also named Jay-Z as a defendant (Jay Z has denied these allegations and asked the court to dismiss the case).

Mr Buzbee said he plans to file more than 10 lawsuits in the next seven to 10 days, as a deadline approaches on 1 March in New York – the last day of a law that allows victims of past sexual assault to file civil lawsuits, despite an expired statute of limitations.