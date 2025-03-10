Mike Myers channels Dr Evil as Musk

Source: CNN News

“Saturday Night Live” returned to the Oval Office in the cold open this week, where the cast portrayed a meeting between President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Elon Musk during which their inner thoughts were shared, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”-style.

Mike Myers reprised his role as Musk in the sketch, which opened the Lady Gaga-hosted episode.

In the bit, Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, mediates tension between Rubio, played by Marcello Hernandez, and Myers’ Musk. This week, it was reported that Cabinet members, including Rubio, have bristled at some of the actions taken by Musk with the Department of Government Efficiency.

At one point, Hernandez’s Rubio told Johnson’s Trump: “While Elon’s been causing chaos, I’ve been working behind the scenes and I am very close to a deal with the Panamanian government to retake the Panama Canal.” To which he replies, “Eh, I don’t want it anymore.

You know, (it) seems like a hassle. What I really love is Thailand. Okay? Because I’ve been watching ‘White Lotus’ and it looks beautiful.”

