Marvel Made Werewolf By Night’s Man-Thing Introduction Optional

Werewolf By Night’s creators didn’t have to include Man-Thing in Marvel Studios’ Halloween special, screenwriter Heather Quinn reveals.

While trying to recall how Man-Thing’s introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe came about, Quinn told Collider, “I actually can’t even totally remember. There was so much around that. But I think Marvel gave us the option of doing it, and as soon as we knew it was an option, we were thrilled.”

Beforehand, Quinn explained that the special and MCU projects aren’t able to demand exactly which characters they can use, and that the move has to come from the studio.

“I mean, to be honest, it was kind of a Marvel decision as far as you don’t always get to tell Marvel who you want from their incredible encyclopedia of characters and then do whatever you want. It’s not exactly how it goes, but we knew. Yeah, I got it. It’s such a process of how he came in. Yeah, I guess it was it became a Marvel thing.”