Malaika Arora set to judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Bollywood sensation Malaika Arora is gearing up to take on the role of a judge in the upcoming 11th season of the popular dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

The renowned actress and dancer recently gave fans a sneak peek into her preparations for the show, sharing a behind-the-scenes moment from her vanity van on her Instagram Story.

Malaika Arora is all set to join the judging panel of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, which will also feature Arshad Warsi and Farah Khan as fellow judges. This season promises to be a dance extravaganza, with the talented duo of Gauahar Khan and Ritvik Dhanjani taking up the hosting duties.

With her upcoming role as a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Malaika Arora continues to make waves in the entertainment industry while embracing life’s precious moments. Fans are eagerly awaiting the 11th season of the beloved dance show, where Malaika will undoubtedly bring her grace, style, and expertise to the judging panel.