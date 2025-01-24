Entertainment

Lynn Ban dies weeks after skiing accident

January 24, 2025 4:44 pm

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Lynn Ban, a jewelry designer who was a cast member on the Netflix reality series “Bling Empire: New York,” has died, her family announced in a statement on Wednesday.

She was 51.

“My mum passed away on Monday,” Ban’s son, Sebastian, wrote in a post on her verified Instagram, along with a series of family photos.

“I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her.”

Late last month, Ban had posted about a skiing accident she had during a family trip to Aspen, Colorado.

“Christmas Eve on a beautiful sunny day in Aspen on vacation with my family, I had a ski accident that would change my life. At the top of the mountain I caught a tip and face-planted,” she wrote on the post.

“Luckily I always wear a helmet, It didn’t seem that bad at the time and I was able to ski to the bottom. Erring on the side of caution, I wanted to get checked out by ski patrol for a concussion. They assessed me and I was cleared.”

She said she had a “bit of a headache but thought after lunch it would be fine” and planned on returning to the slopes.

A paramedic suggested she instead go to the hospital to get a scan of her injury, which she said “saved my life.”

“I went in a taxi with Jett and within 30 minutes they told us I had a brain bleed and needed to be airlifted to the trauma hospital,” she wrote.

“Last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy with [husband] Jett by my side.”

According to the bio on her site, Ban was a native of Singapore who lived and worked in New York, London and Paris.

“Her extensive travels across the globe, from exotic locales to cosmopolitan destinations, have informed her stylistic sense of humor and distinct lens on fashion, design, adventure, sport and culinary experiences,” her bio states.

“Widely recognized by stylists and editors, Lynn and her jewelry have been featured on the covers and in the pages of every major fashion publication including Vogue and its international editions, Harper’s Bazaar, ELLE, V Magazine and W Magazine.”

Her website noted that some of her pieces “have been worn by some of the world’s most influential artists and style icons from Rihanna, Beyonce, Cardi B and Billie Eilish to Madonna, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone.”

In an interview with Vogue Singapore published in 2023, Ban talked about her love of the fashion industry.

“Fashion is my passion and my creative outlet—whether I’m designing something or reinventing myself through a look,” she said.

I love becoming a character through my style.”

Rihanna posted in the comments under the post about Ban’s death on Instagram.

“2025 is rocking me at this point!This is too much!!! Lynn you will always be our fairy godmother!,” the pop superstar and entrepreneur wrote.

Love you forever and always! Can’t believe I’m writing this in a comment section rn! 😢💔 Thank you for all the joy you brought to us!”

Viewers of “Bling Empire: New York” got glimpses of Ban at work and with her family and husband, Jett Kain.

“My partnership with Jett is instrumental to my success in the fashion world. We are partners in every aspect of our lives—both professional and personal,” she told Vogue Singapore.

“Having a stable, secure and loving family has allowed me to whole-heartedly pursue my professional aspirations.”

On the announcement of her passing, her son wrote, “Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person.”

“I would like to take the chance to share who my mum really was. She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all,” he wrote.

“She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know. She was the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for.”

“She took care of me, my dad, and our Entire family throughout her whole life,” he added.

“Although she may be gone now, I will do everything I can to make sure she is never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be.”

“Bling Empire: New York” focused on the lives of a group of wealthy friends living in the city. CNN has reached out to Netflix for comment.

